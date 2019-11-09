British health secretary Matt Hancock accused of 'whitesplaining' Islamophobia

LONDON (DPA) - British Health Secretary Matt Hancock was accused of "whitesplaining" by a senior Muslim peer after he said she had not taken a "balanced approach" on Islamophobia.

Hancock told the BBC the Conservatives needed to hold an inquiry on Islamophobia within the party, but claimed others "take a more balanced approach" on the issue than Sayeeda Warsi, a former Tory party chairman who has led criticism of the party's response to Islamophobia within its ranks.

"Oh @MattHancock," Warsi tweeted in response. "Thank you for 'whitesplaining' this to me. I'm so glad I have colleagues like you who can educate me even after my 30 years of experience of work in race relations. Thousand apologies sir."

It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the Conservatives would be conducting an "investigation into prejudice," stopping short of ordering an independent inquiry, as many critics had demanded.

In an interview on Friday (Nov 8), Boris Johnson responded to a question about comments he made in the past about Muslim women wearing the niqab looking like letterboxes.

"I'm very proud of my own Muslim heritage, my great-grandfather could recite the Quran off by heart... it's absolutely true," he said.