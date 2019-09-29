British govt to 'present plans to break Brexit deadlock'

BRUSSELS • The British government plans to present detailed proposals to break the Brexit deadlock with the EU after a Conservative Party conference this week, people familiar with the matter said.

The plan would set out solutions for the post-Brexit border between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic, a dispute that has dogged divorce talks for almost two years and delayed Britain's departure from the European Union.

It is a sign that while the two sides remain far apart, the looming Oct 31 deadline for Britain to leave the bloc and EU reluctance to see Brexit drag on may be focusing the minds of negotiators.

EU officials have said in private that movement in the talks is unlikely before the meeting of Conservative grassroots members in Manchester which ends on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government is preparing to send the proposal in time for other EU governments to scrutinise it before leaders meet for a summit in Brussels on Oct 17-18, the people said.

In an interview with The Times in London yesterday, Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay said Britain would share a legal text of its proposals "in coming days" after the conference.

Mr Johnson has vowed to take Britain out of the EU on Oct 31 whether he gets an amended divorce deal or not, even though Parliament passed a law forcing him to request a delay if there is no deal.

A delay can be granted only if Britain seeks one and if all the 27 other EU leaders approve it.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel would give the green light for a postponement beyond Oct 31 only if it was explicitly for a British general election, BuzzFeed News reported yesterday, citing unnamed diplomats.

EU leaders believe it would be disastrous if Britain's proposals for the Irish border came so late that they would have to do more than tie up loose ends at the summit, so they want to see Britain's plan in a matter of days.

More than three years after Britons voted to leave, Mr Johnson also faces a serious risk that the EU's patience has run out.

Any request for another delay would likely require strong justification, such as an early election to resolve the political impasse over Brexit, and a sense from the British government that it could use the extra time to craft a majority in Parliament for a divorce deal.

BLOOMBERG