British govt forced into U-turn on tax cut for top earners

BIRMINGHAM - British Prime Minister Elizabeth Truss and Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng were forced into a humiliating U-turn on Monday after less than a month in power, walking back a contentious tax cut that was part of an economic package that has bombed with the markets, the electorate and their party.

Speaking at a Conservative Party conference on Monday after backtracking on the plan to scrap the 45 per cent rate of income tax in order to head off the growing threat of a party rebellion, Mr Kwarteng vowed: "No more distractions... We have a plan and we need to get on with it."

The policy reversal - just 10 days after the measure was first announced - is a major embarrassment for Mr Kwarteng and Ms Truss.

The abolition of the top rate was a signature part of their "plan for growth", as they unveiled the biggest set of unfunded tax cuts in half a century in a dramatic fiscal statement on Sept 23.

The package sparked a market rout, sending the pound to an all-time low against the US dollar and forcing the Bank of England into a dramatic intervention to stave off a gilt market crash.

"I know the plan from 10 days ago has caused a little turbulence," Mr Kwarteng said. "We are listening and have listened and now I want to focus on delivering major parts of our growth package."

Mr Kwarteng said he planned to push ahead with other elements of his fiscal strategy, including reversing an increase in the National Insurance payroll tax brought in earlier this year by former finance minister Rishi Sunak, bringing forward a 1 percentage point cut in the basic rate of income tax, and cancelling Mr Sunak's plan to raise corporation tax from 19 per cent to 25 per cent.

"This government will always be on the side of those who need help the most," he said.

That was an attempt to undo the damage of the original plan on the 45 per cent tax rate, which had triggered dismay among some Conservative MPs over the apparent unfairness of a tax cut for the rich while poorer Britons struggle during a cost-of-living crisis.

On Sunday, Ms Truss admitted communication errors in how the economic package had been presented on Sept 23, without conceding the need for any changes.

Asked if she was "absolutely committed" to abolishing the top tax rate, the Prime Minister - only in the role since Sept 6 - replied emphatically, "yes".

Less than 24 hours later, she had changed her tune. "Our focus now is on building a high growth economy that funds world-class public services, boosts wages, and creates opportunities across the country," she tweeted moments after Mr Kwarteng announced the reversal.

Out of a total tax package worth £45 billion, the top rate cut would have cost some £2 billion - relatively small, but outsized for its political impact. Tory MPs who backed Mr Sunak - Ms Truss' rival in the recent Tory leadership race - had threatened to vote it down, raising the prospect of a major battle in the House of Commons.

Elected by party members but not the broader public, Ms Truss and Mr Kwarteng had sought to jolt the economy out of its more than 10-year run of stagnant growth with the 1980s-style plan to cut taxes and regulation, all funded by vast government borrowing.

Signalling a break with "Treasury orthodoxy", they had also fired the most senior official in the government's finance department and released the tax cut plan without accompanying forecasts on how much it would cost.

Investors - used to Britain being a pillar of the global financial community - were aghast. They sold British assets at such a rate that the pound hit a record low against the US dollar and the cost of government borrowing soared, forcing the Bank of England to intervene to shore up markets.

But the pound rebounded on Monday - with the dollar falling from US$1.08 to US$1.13 per pound - as Mr Kwarteng reversed course.

AFP, REUTERS, BLOOMBERG