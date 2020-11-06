British foreign minister Dominic Raab self-isolating after Covid-19 contact

Raab (above) will continue to work remotely.PHOTO: REUTERS
  Published
    1 hour ago

LONDON (REUTERS) - British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who later tested positive for Covid-19, the foreign office said on Thursday (Nov 5).

"The Foreign Secretary was today informed that an individual with whom he has been in recent close contact has tested positive for coronavirus," a foreign office spokesman said.

"In line with government regulations and NHS Track and Trace rules, the Foreign Secretary has taken immediate steps to self-isolate for the required period.

"He will continue to work remotely during this time."

