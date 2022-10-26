British Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt delays fiscal statement to Nov 17

LONDON - British Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt said on Wednesday the government’s fiscal statement will be delayed to Nov 17 for it to reflect the “most accurate possible economic forecasts,” adding that it will show debt falling over the medium term.

The statement was originally scheduled for Oct 31.

“Our number one priority is economic stability and restoring confidence that the United Kingdom is a country that pays its way and for that reason, the medium term fiscal plan is extremely important,” Mr Hunt said.

Mr Sunak, who replaced Liz Truss after her brief stint as prime minister was engulfed in chaos, gathered his cabinet for the first time on Wednesday, a day after taking power with a promise to fix his predecessor’s mistakes and stabilise the economy.

Britain’s financial credibility was shaken last month when Ms Truss announced a programme of unfunded tax cuts, triggering a bond market rout so severe the Bank of England had to intervene and Ms Truss was forced into a U-turn.

A delay could affect the BoE’s plans as it ponders its interest rate announcement due on Nov 3 and prepares to begin selling bonds from its quantitative easing programme on Nov 1. The start of those bond sales was pushed back by a day last week to accommodate the fiscal statement.

UK bonds fell as the government delayed its fiscal plan due next week, prolonging uncertainty weighing on the nation’s fragile markets

The yield on 30-year bonds rose as much as 14 basis points to 3.81 per cent.

As Britain’s third prime minister this year, Mr Sunak faces a daunting list of problems including what he called a “profound economic crisis” and uniting a fractured party whose reputation has been shredded by months of scandals and rows.

He began on Tuesday by re-appointing Jeremy Hunt as finance minister. Mr Hunt was drafted in last week by Ms Truss to reverse her tax-cutting plans and calm financial markets which has so far largely worked.

Beyond that, Mr Sunak put together a cabinet with a mix of views from across the Conservative Party’s political factions.

His decision-making immediately came in for criticism from the opposition Labour Party, which highlighted the reinstating of lawmaker Suella Braverman as interior minister less than a week after she was sacked by Ms Truss for a security breach.

After Mr Sunak promised in his first speech as prime minister to lead with integrity and accountability, some Labour lawmakers have accused him of cutting a backroom deal with Ms Braverman to give her one of the biggest jobs in government in exchange for her support in his leadership bid. REUTERS, BLOOMBERG