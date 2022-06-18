British farmers look farther afield to replace Ukrainian workers

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - Russia's invasion of Ukraine is choking off a vital supply of labour for Britain's apple, strawberry and raspberry farmers, forcing them to recruit migrant workers from nations where the risks of exploitation may be greater.

Ukrainians received about 67 per cent of Britain's 30,000 seasonal visas for farm work last year, but that percentage is falling as the government in Kyiv enlists people to fight in the war.

With crops ripening, British growers are turning to countries such as Tajikistan, Moldova and Nepal to make up the difference, but that may not be as simple as it sounds, according to a report by London-based charity Work Rights Centre.

"New markets come with new risks, including the risk that workers are charged illegal recruitment fees from local operators, and that they don't yet know or trust the labour enforcement ecosystem in the UK, so these abuses remain unreported," said Ms Dora-Olivia Vicol, the group's chief executive officer.

The Work Rights Centre recommends that recruiters and the industry do more research on the new markets, hire frontline workers who can speak the native language, and make it clear to applicants that they can report abuses - and not just crimes - to enforcement agencies.

About 20,000 Ukrainians worked on British farms last year, but President Volodymyr Zelensky declared martial law soon after Russia invaded in February, preventing men aged 18-60 from leaving the country. That's worsening a shortage of farm labour that's been exacerbated by Brexit.

The extra costs of training new workers from further afield will add pressure to food prices already approaching record highs globally. In Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government is struggling to contain a cost-of-living crisis exacerbated by soaring costs for fuel and food.

At the same time, Britain is short about 1 million workers when compared with pre-pandemic levels, and employers are advertising more job vacancies than there are people looking.

Half of British food growers and manufacturers expect to struggle recruiting lower-skilled seasonal workers in the next six months, according to a survey by the Association of Labour Providers.

British Apples and Pears Executive Chairman Ali Capper expected 60 per cent of her workforce this season to be Ukrainian, but now it's more likely to be around 10 per cent. That will hurt productivity since it takes time to train new workers, she said.

"That means it costs more per kilo to pick, and when you're facing all the inflation that we're facing, that's pretty unhelpful," Ms Capper said.

The government said it will issue another 10,000 seasonal-worker visas, raising the total to 40,000 for food businesses. Farmhands can stay for as many as six months and transfer to other growers as harvests dictate.

"We will always back our farmers and growers and ensure that they have the support and workforce that they need," a government spokesperson said.