British election: No case for new Scottish independence vote, says minister Gove

LONDON (REUTERS) - Another Scottish independence referendum would damage Scotland and the United Kingdom even if the Scots had overwhelmingly voted for the nationalists that favour such a poll, British minister Michael Gove said on Thursday (Dec 12).

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives are set for a landslide majority in Britain's election, an exit poll showed, but the Scots are forecast to have overwhelmingly voted for the Scottish National Party (SNP).

"I don't believe that another independence referendum is inevitable, quite the opposite," Mr Gove, the minister in charge of Brexit planning, told ITV.

"I don't believe that a second independence referendum would be right for Scotland or right for the United Kingdom."