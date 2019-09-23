British court will not rule on Sept 23 morning on PM Johnson's suspension of Parliament

In this photo taken on Sept 17, 2019, people protest outside the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom against Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to prorogue parliament, in London.
LONDON (REUTERS) - The United Kingdom Supreme Court will not rule on Monday (Sept 23) morning on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's suspension of parliament but will update on timings later on Monday, a court spokeswoman said on Sunday.

"The hand-down for the following cases: R (on the application of Miller) (Appellant) v The Prime Minister (Respondent), Cherry and others (Respondents) v Advocate General for Scotland (Appellant) UKSC 2019/0193, will not happen tomorrow (Monday) morning," a spokeswoman said.

"I hope to make an update on timing around lunchtime tomorrow," she said.

 

