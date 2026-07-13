Straitstimes.com header logo

British counter-terrorism police probing former minister Widdecombe’s suspected murder: Minister

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Police officers investigate the area near the home of former British government minister Ann Widdecombe after she was found dead, in Haytor, Britain on July 11.

Police officers investigating the area near the home of former British government minister Ann Widdecombe after she was found dead, in Haytor, England, on July 11.

PHOTO: REUTERS

LONDON – British counter-terrorism police officers are now leading the investigation into the suspected murder of former British government minister Ann Widdecombe, interior minister Shabana Mahmood said on July 13.

Widdecombe, 78, was found dead at her home in rural south-west England on July 9 with what police described as “serious injuries”. Officers arrested a white British man in Rotherham, northern England, late on July 11.

“Following new information and evidence, they (counter-terrorism police) are now leading on the investigation into the horrific murder of Ann Widdecombe,” Mahmood said on social media platform X.

“The police are pursuing multiple lines of enquiry to establish the motivation for this attack,” she said, adding that she would update lawmakers in Parliament later in the day.

The Devon and Cornwall police force, who were previously investigating the suspected murder, had said on July 12 that there was no evidence suggesting there was a political motive or that the incident was related to terrorism. REUTERS

More on this topic
No evidence of political motive in murder of former UK minister Widdecombe, police say
British police release man arrested on suspicion of killing former minister Widdecombe
See more on

Britain

Murder/Manslaughter

Politicians

Police

Crime

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.