British counter-terrorism police probing former minister Widdecombe’s suspected murder: Minister

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Police officers investigating the area near the home of former British government minister Ann Widdecombe after she was found dead, in Haytor, England, on July 11.

LONDON – British counter-terrorism police officers are now leading the investigation into the suspected murder of former British government minister Ann Widdecombe, interior minister Shabana Mahmood said on July 13.

Widdecombe, 78, was found dead at her home in rural south-west England on July 9 with what police described as “serious injuries”. Officers arrested a white British man in Rotherham, northern England, late on July 11.

“Following new information and evidence, they (counter-terrorism police) are now leading on the investigation into the horrific murder of Ann Widdecombe,” Mahmood said on social media platform X.

“The police are pursuing multiple lines of enquiry to establish the motivation for this attack,” she said, adding that she would update lawmakers in Parliament later in the day.

The Devon and Cornwall police force, who were previously investigating the suspected murder, had said on July 12 that there was no evidence suggesting there was a political motive or that the incident was related to terrorism. REUTERS