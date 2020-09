LONDON (REUTERS) - British start-up company iAbra said it had developed a 20-second saliva Covid-19 test which has 99.8 per cent sensitivity and 96.7 per cent specificity.

Trials of the Virolens test have taken place at Heathrow Airport, the company, which was founded in 2010, said.

"Our system allows simple, high speed, reliable and low-cost testing in dynamic environments," Mr Greg Compton, the CEO of iAbra, said in a statement.