British ceramist fired up for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee

STOKE-ON-TRENT (AFP) - In his ceramics workshop, Mr Simon Willis proudly displays the crockery set he has created for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, dreaming it will end up in the monarch's personal collection.

"It's an event which won't ever happen again, we won't have the chance of seeing another queen or king on the throne for 70 years. So it's a big deal," he told AFP.

Mr Willis is the owner of Goviers in Stoke-on-Trent, central England, which has specialised in making commemorative ceramics for more than 30 years.

Elizabeth became queen on Feb 6, 1952, and June will be the focal point of public celebrations to mark her unprecedented 70-year reign.

To celebrate the occasion, Goviers has been selling a Platinum Jubilee range of cups and plates with traditionally English floral designs since last July.

The work is meticulous, with each coloured pattern in the motif individually printed onto a transfer and applied by hand on the fine porcelain cups and plates.

A ceramist brushes the final golden touches to the piece, which is then fired to make it ready for sale.

From the rough cup to the final dabs of paint, everything is made in Stoke-on-Trent, which is also known as The Potteries.

The city has been renowned for its pottery for centuries, taking advantage of local clay for making the ceramics and coal deposits for firing them.

It became the world's centre of pottery production in around 1800, prospering for decades before going into sharp decline, with factories closing and relocating to Asia.

"A lot of the manufacturing has gone abroad," due to cost of production, said the 58-year-old owner.

But those factories don't produce jubilee pieces because "they see the market is not big enough for them", he added.