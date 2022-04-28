Britain's Truss to call for more tanks, planes for Kyiv

LONDON • Ukraine's fate is hanging in the balance, and its allies must brace themselves for the long haul and ramp up military production, including for tanks and planes, to help, Britain's foreign minister was set to say yesterday in a speech calling for "a new approach".

A victory by Russian President Vladimir Putin would have "terrible consequences across the globe", and more, heavier weapons should be sent to Ukraine despite the risk of escalating the conflict, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss was expected to say, according to a preview of her address to diplomats and business leaders in London.

"We must be prepared for the long haul and double down on our support for Ukraine. Heavy weapons, tanks, aeroplanes - digging deep into our inventories, ramping up production. We need to do all of this."

She was also expected to say that economic sanctions against Russia must go further, including cutting off Europe's Russian energy imports "once and for all".

"There must be nowhere for Putin to go to fund this appalling war. The architecture that was designed to guarantee peace and prosperity has failed Ukraine," Ms Truss was to say, adding that the conflict "has to be a catalyst for wider change".

"We must also follow through on the unity shown in this crisis to reboot, recast and remodel our approach to deterring aggressors.

"Our new approach will be based on three areas: military strength, economic security and deeper global alliances."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE