Britain's Truss says should have better laid ground for economic plan

LONDON - British Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Sunday she should have done more to "lay the ground" better for her plan for economic growth to try to minimise market reaction, which triggered a week of turmoil in financial markets.

Adopting a softer tone, Ms Truss, in power for less than a month, said she wants to reassure the public that her plan would benefit them in the long term, and that her energy package would help them pay rising fuel bills this winter.

But she stood by her “growth plan” that investors and economists have criticised for setting out billions of pounds of additional spending while offering very few details on how it would be paid for in the short term.

“I understand their worries about what has happened this week,” she told the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg show.

“I do stand by the package we announced, and I stand by the fact that we announced it quickly because we had to act, but I do accept that we should have laid the ground better,” she said.

Ms Truss’ plan for a massive package of unfunded tax cuts roiled markets, driving the pound to a record low and forcing the Bank of England to intervene to prevent a bond market meltdown.

Amid the fallout, support for the Tories has tanked in opinion polls, with YouGov putting the opposition Labour Party 33 points ahead.

A survey by the Observer newspaper showed three-quarters of British voters, including 71 per cent of those who backed the Tories in the last election, believe Ms Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng have “lost control” of the economy.

Cutting the top rate of income tax for the highest earners is proving especially toxic, given ministers have also indicated that the government’s plans will require department to find cost savings.

That has angered Tory MPs, who fear it plays into the hands of Mr Keir Starmer’s Labour Party.

“I believe in getting value for money for the taxpayer,” she said. Asked if she is committed to cutting the top rate of income tax, she replied: “Yes.” BLOOMBERG, REUTERS