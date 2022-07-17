Britain's Sunak, Truss clash over taxes in first leadership debate

LONDON • British Foreign Minister Liz Truss clashed over tax policy with former finance minister Rishi Sunak, as the five remaining contenders to be Britain's next prime minister went head to head in the first of three televised debates.

An initial field of 11 challengers has been whittled down following two days of votes by lawmakers from the ruling Conservative Party. But no individual has yet emerged as the obvious successor to Mr Boris Johnson who announced he was stepping down following a series of scandals.

While Mr Sunak has topped those two votes, he faces stiff competition from Ms Truss, who is backed by a number of senior figures, and junior trade minister Penny Mordaunt, whom polls suggest is the most popular with party members who will decide the winner.

Former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch and Mr Tom Tugendhat, chair of Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, also remain in the running but trail the others in support from Conservative lawmakers.

A snap poll by market research company Opinium of the British public - who do not get a say in the Conservative Party decision on the next prime minister - showed that Mr Tugendhat was viewed as the best performer in Friday's debate by 36 per cent of viewers.

Mr Sunak came second on 24 per cent, followed by Ms Mordaunt and Ms Badenoch on 12 per cent, and Ms Truss at the rear on 7 per cent.

Whoever gets the job will take on rocketing inflation and low economic growth, as well as the public's lack of confidence in politics after Mr Johnson's scandal-ridden time in power.

Ms Truss and Mr Sunak tussled over economic policy in Friday's debate, hosted by broadcaster Channel 4. The Foreign Minister has proposed scrapping increases in payroll tax and corporation tax proposed by Mr Sunak, at a cost of over £30 billion (S$49.8 billion) a year, to be funded by a slower reduction in government debt built up during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We have to be honest, borrowing your way out of inflation isn't a plan, it's a fairy tale," Mr Sunak told Ms Truss, who said tax rises would undermine business investment just as the economy was faltering. "You cannot tax your way to grace," she said.

Voter polls also suggest the Conservatives are falling significantly behind the opposition Labour Party. "I'm very aware that while my party chooses a new leader, you are watching us pick your next prime minister... I hope you like at least one of us," Ms Mordaunt told television viewers.

Mr Tugendhat got applause from the studio audience for most clearly distancing himself from Mr Johnson - shaking his head when asked if he trusted the Prime Minister - while Ms Badenoch said her rival had dodged tough decisions by never serving in Mr Johnson's government.

Mr Sunak, whose decision to quit the Treasury last week helped trigger a cascade of ministerial resignations that brought down Mr Johnson, remains the favourite among his 358 Conservative parliamentary colleagues. But his lead over Ms Truss and Ms Mordaunt is slim. The battle has become increasingly hostile as the rivals fight to stay in the contest.

Ms Truss has also gained the support of Mr David Frost, who negotiated Britain's exit from the European Union, and Attorney-General Suella Braverman, who was knocked out of the race earlier.

The Times newspaper reported that Mr Johnson was urging defeated leadership candidates to back "anyone but Rishi".

Meanwhile, Ms Mordaunt, a less well-known figure among the public at large who has become the bookmakers' favourite, is facing increasing attacks from rival camps over her experience, with Mr Frost saying she was not tough enough towards the EU, a key issue for many Conservatives.

The next debate will be screened tonight on British television, before the final one on Tuesday.

Ballots of lawmakers will resume tomorrow with the candidate with the fewest votes eliminated each time until a final two are chosen by July 21. The new leader will be selected by the 200,000 Conservative Party members, and will be announced on Sept 5.

