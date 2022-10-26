Britain's Sunak to face opposition in Parliament for first time as PM

LONDON – Mr Rishi Sunak will on Wednesday face off against opposition lawmakers for the first time as British prime minister, in a likely raucous parliamentary session following weeks of political turmoil.

It comes after he took power on Tuesday as the first British leader of colour, vowing to repair the damage wrought by outgoing leader Liz Truss through her disastrous budget, which sparked economic carnage.

Pledging also to unite his fractured Conservatives, and an increasingly unimpressed country, Mr Sunak began his tenure by re-appointing a host of ministers from his predecessor’s top team.

The former finance minister retained Mr Jeremy Hunt as chancellor of the Exchequer, bidding to keep markets on his side after he stabilised the situation with his initial appointment nearly two weeks ago.

He also kept Ms Truss’ foreign, defence, trade and culture ministers, among others, as well as controversially bringing back recently fired Home Secretary Suella Braverman.

The line-up “reflects a unified party and a Cabinet with significant experience, ensuring that at this uncertain time there is continuity at the heart of government”, a Downing Street source said.

The largely same-look Cabinet could hold an inaugural meeting on Wednesday before Mr Sunak heads to the House of Commons for his first weekly “Prime Minister’s Questions”, when he will battle Labour leader Keir Starmer and other opposition lawmakers.

They will undoubtedly seek to capitalise on weeks of chaos at the top of government, and reiterate demands for a general election following the selection – by Conservative MPs – of their third leader in two months.

“The Tories have crashed the economy, with low wages, high prices and a cost-of-living crisis,” Mr Starmer said on Tuesday, in a taste of the attack-lines to come.

“The public needs a fresh start and a say on Britain’s future.”

Ms Truss left office as Britain’s shortest-serving premier in history, replaced by its youngest since 1812 and first Hindu leader.

Mr Sunak, 42, triumphed in a 96-hour Tory leadership contest after rival contender Penny Mordaunt failed to secure enough nominations from Tory lawmakers and Mr Boris Johnson dramatically aborted an audacious comeback bid.

Ms Truss and Mr Johnson offered their support – though Mr Johnson, who privately blamed his ex-minister for toppling him in July, is thought to be fuming and still harbouring hopes of an eventual Downing St return.