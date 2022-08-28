Britain's summer of misery was just a prelude of what's to come

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - The strikes that erupted across Britain's railways and airlines this summer are about to spread across the public services, extending the "summer of discontent" into the autumn and beyond.

Workers in schools, hospital and the courts are threatening to walk off the job in the coming weeks in protest that their real wages, adjusted for inflation, are falling at the quickest pace on record.

The most active run of industrial action since the early 1970s is likely to compound the miserable period Britain is enduring. It follows weeks of travel chaos that wrecked holiday get-aways while drought turned usually lush parks and gardens brown.

Anger building among Britain's government workers is part of the bleak backdrop that will greet whoever takes over as prime minister when Mr Boris Johnson steps aside on Sept 6. It reflects decades of spending cuts across the public services that have left key public services struggling to cope and workers fed up and ready to pick a fight with ministers.

"A lot of these services which enable the economy to keep turning are all in a bit of a crisis," said Ms Kitty Stewart, a researcher on social policy at the London School of Economics. "A lot of that is a longer-term story about the past decade."

Public sector employees including teachers, nurses and civil servants are weeks away from voting on whether to walk out from their positions. Meanwhile, barristers in criminal courts have voted for an indefinite strike.

Their main frustration is pay, with employees revolting over the government's decision to keep wage increases below inflation. Prices are rising at the strongest pace in 40 years, and wages aren't keeping up. Factoring in inflation, real wages across the economy fell 4 per cent in the second quarter. Government workers are falling further behind after decades of neglect.

Since the 1960s, investment in the public sector has been on a downward trend from a peak of 8 per cent of gross domestic product, to 1.6 per cent in the wake of the Great Financial Crisis in 2013-14 after successive administrations slashed spending.

Those levels crept up once more to 3.4 per cent during the pandemic as the government spent heavily to stem the damage from lockdowns, but have since subsided.

"It's quite easy when times are a bit tight to cut this non-urgent spending, but it does have long-term impacts," said Mr Krishan Shah, an economist for the Resolution Foundation, a think tank that focuses on improving the standard of living for low- and middle-income earners. "You're running a much leaner system and it might be more efficient, but when this government system interacts with shocks it makes it a lot more difficult to be resilient."

Those frustrations put Ms Liz Truss, the front runner in the race to succeed Mr Johnson, on a collision course with workers. Mr Truss has vowed to cut taxes, implying little if any resources to pay workers more. The depth of anger that workers express across the public services suggests the trouble is only just beginning.

Criminal barristers

Criminal law has always been one of the worst-paid specialities in the legal world, but the government piled on the pressure starting a decade ago with cuts to legal aid. That money goes to fund representation for those unable to afford it and the funding reduction in one year cut the number of cases that could be fought by 46 per cent.

Now, many criminal barristers at the start of the careers could earn more working in pubs. Ms Rosalind Burgin, 28, got paid more working at a coffee shop before she qualified as a lawyer specialising in crime and housing.

"Genuinely having no money coming in means I'm borrowing money from different friends, from my partner, and I've never had to do that before," she said. "I've never been in so much debt. I can't turn away cases - so the option is work through the night or get a different job."