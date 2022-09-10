Britain's senior royals thank crowds outside Balmoral Castle

Royal family members (from left) Vice-Admiral Timothy Laurence, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Zara Phillips, Lady Louise Windsor, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie go to greet members of the public gathered outside Balmoral Castle. PHOTO: AFP
Britain's Prince Edward (left), Prince Andrew (centre) and Sophie, Countess of Wessex greet members of the public gathered outside Balmoral Castle. PHOTO: AFP
Members of Britain's royal family view floral tributes to Queen Elizabeth II outside Balmoral Castle. PHOTO: REUTERS
Britain's Sophie, Countess of Wessex looks at tributes and flowers left outside Balmoral Castle. PHOTO: AFP
Britain's Prince Andrew and his daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie view tributes to Queen Elizabeth II, outside Balmoral Castle. PHOTO: REUTERS
Britain's Lady Louise Windsor views floral tributes outside Balmoral Castle, following the passing of Britain's Queen Elizabeth. PHOTO: REUTERS
Britain's Princess Beatrice looks on outside Balmoral Castle. PHOTO: REUTERS
Britain's Princess Anne (right) and Prince Edward gesture outside Balmoral Castle, after greeting members of the public queuing to leave flowers. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
33 min ago

BALMORAL, Scotland - Senior members of Britain's royal family greeted well-wishers on Saturday to thank them for their support as they stopped to read messages left among the flowers outside Balmoral Castle where Queen Elizabeth died.

The queen's oldest son - Charles - has become king and departed the estate on Friday for London, where he was officially proclaimed monarch on Saturday.

Her three other children - Anne, Andrew and Edward - joined their own families to attend church and then thank supporters who had queued to leave flowers outside the gates to the remote castle, deep in the Scottish highlands.

Princess Eugenie, one of Prince Andrew's daughters, was seen wiping away tears as she read messages attached to the bouquets, before being hugged by her father.

Anne, the queen's 72-year-old daughter, mouthed "thank you"to the crowd.

"It was a very emotional moment, it was very heartfelt," said Ian Smith, a local businessman who was at the front of the barriers. "It was really special that they came to acknowledge us and we could show them our support."

The death of Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch after 70 years on the throne, has drawn an outpouring of tributes from home and abroad, with thousands gathering across the United Kingdom to show their respect and buildings and landmarks lit in red, white and blue around the world.

The Balmoral estate sits around 80km from the nearest city of Aberdeen, spanning 50,000 acres (20,000ha) of forestry and farmland and long the queen's favourite summer retreat.

The family, many of whom had rushed to be by the queen's side as her health deteriorated on Thursday, turned to wave to the crowds before going back inside the gates of the estate.

Members of the Royal family thanked people who had queued to leave flowers outside the gates of remote Balmoral Castle. PHOTO: AFP

Andrew, 62, who stepped down from royal duties in 2019 over his friendship with the late US financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, bowed to the crowd with his palms touching.

"It was very sombre and understated, but it was a really special moment to see them," said Stephen Forgie, 57, a joiner, who had travelled for an hour to get to Balmoral.

"This is just such a huge, huge moment in history." REUTERS

A note is placed with flowers left in tribute to Britain's Queen Elizabeth (pictured), outside Balmoral Castle in Scotland. PHOTO: REUTERS
More On This Topic
King Charles vows to follow Queen Elizabeth’s example as he is proclaimed monarch
As Charles takes throne, Camilla becomes Queen Consort, capping years of image restoration

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top