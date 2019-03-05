Britain's royals issue social media plea amid rising abuse

LONDON (DPA) - The British royal family published social media guidelines on Monday (March 4), warning people who post racist, sexist and other abusive comments that they could be blocked or have their messages deleted from channels used by the royals.

Buckingham Palace said the guidelines are to "help create a safe environment" on social media channels run for Queen Elizabeth II; her son and heir to the throne, Prince Charles; and Charles' sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

It asked people to avoid comments that are "obscene, offensive, threatening, abusive, hateful, inflammatory or promote sexually explicit material or violence".

The move comes amid reports of growing abuse on royal social media accounts, particularly against Meghan, 37, the duchess of Sussex and wife of Harry; and Kate, also 37, the duchess of Cambridge and wife of William.

British tabloid newspapers have also run many intrusive reports and much royal gossip in recent weeks, often focusing on Meghan's relationship with estranged family members in the United States and on alleged friction between the Sussexes and the Cambridges.

"We ask that anyone engaging with our social media channels shows courtesy, kindness and respect for all other members of our social media communities," Buckingham Palace stated.

Harry and Meghan married at Windsor Castle in May.

In 2016, before the palace had confirmed their relationship, Harry complained of a "wave of abuse and harassment" against Meghan in British newspapers and social media.

He highlighted "the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web article comments".