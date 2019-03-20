Britain's Royal Mail plans trial of e-trikes for deliveries

LONDON • Britain's Royal Mail service is set to conduct trials of three-wheeled e-trikes to help postal workers deliver letters and parcels using battery power and solar energy.

Eight e-trikes are set to be tested during the environment-friendly trial in Stratford, east London, Cambridge and Sutton Coldfield, The Daily Mail reported.

The trial will kick off in the next few weeks and the e-trikes will be evaluated over six months.

Should the e-trikes - which also make use of pedal and brake technology to glide through the streets - prove to be successful, Royal Mail may take a decision to expand e-trike usage for postal delivery more widely across the United Kingdom.

The Italian-made e-trikes will be able to carry letters, cards and most parcels on roads, as well as some cycle paths.

They will be mainly recharged using mains power, though solar panels will enable them to replenish their reserves using the sun.

"We are committed to making changes to our operations which reduce our environmental impact whilst ensuring we continue to meet customer expectations," said Mr David Gold, the director of public affairs and policy at Royal Mail.

WELCOME MOVE I hope this trial will be extended and other delivery companies follow Royal Mail's lead so that many more communities can benefit. MR WILL NORMAN, London's walking and cycling commissioner.

Alongside Royal Mail's ongoing transformation programme and the introduction of electric vans in locations across its business, the trial is part of a programme of initiatives that will ensure the postman can continue to deliver letters and parcels safely, efficiently and responsibly, Mr Gold said.

Mr Will Norman, London's walking and cycling commissioner, told The Daily Mail: "I'm delighted that Royal Mail is trialling e-trikes which will take polluting vehicles off our streets, helping to reduce congestion and clean up London's toxic air."

"I hope this trial will be extended and other delivery companies follow Royal Mail's lead so that many more communities can benefit," he added.