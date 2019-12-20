Britain's richest woman gets $571m pay from betting empire

LONDON • Ms Denise Coates has hit the jackpot again.

The 52-year-old British founder and chief executive officer of Bet365 Group has pocketed £323 million (S$571 million) in salary and dividends, making her Britain's highest-paid boss, according to the group's annual report published on Wednesday.

Her salary of £276.6 million in the 53 weeks to March 31 this year, from £220 million in the previous year, makes her one of the world's best-paid bosses.

It also strengthens her status as Britain's richest woman, adding to a fortune already among the world's 500 largest, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Her firm had paid out £92.5 million in dividends, with media reports saying Ms Coates received half of that amount, given that she owns about half of Bet365's equity.

Forbes business magazine estimates that her total worth stands at US$12.2 billion (S$16.5 billion).

Founded two decades ago, Bet365 cashed in on the online sports betting boom. It posted record revenue of more than £3 billion and increased operating profit by 15 per cent to £758.3 million in the group's financial year to March.

Bet365's net income has soared even as British bookmakers face scrutiny over underage wagering. More than a third of children aged 11 to 16 in Britain have spent their own money on gambling, the country's gambling regulator said in October.

The privately held Bet365 is jointly owned by Ms Coates and members of her family, including brother John, the joint CEO, and father Peter, who chairs the firm.

After graduating from Sheffield University with a degree in econometrics, Ms Coates trained to become an accountant and took over a small chain of betting shops her father owned on the side.

She became managing director of the business at age 22, and expanded the number of shops before deciding to shift the business online.

In 2012, she was honoured by the Queen for her services to the community and business.

Ms Coates' net worth is set to increase to more than US$5 billion through her majority stake in Bet365, according to the Bloomberg index.

The index last year put her net worth of US$4.5 billion at more than 10 times that of the Queen.

The 92-year-old monarch has a net worth of about US$420 million from her direct holdings, according to a Bloomberg report last year that cited the index.

Along with Bet365, Ms Coates and her family also own Stoke City Football Club, which made a loss of £8.7 million following its relegation to the second tier Championship in the 2017-18 season.

Ms Coates is the only woman among the 16 Britain-based billionaires in the ranking, which includes Virgin Group founder Richard Branson and Tottenham Hotspur Football Club owner Joe Lewis.

BLOOMBERG, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS