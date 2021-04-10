Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, dies

LONDON • Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth and a leading figure in the British royal family for almost seven decades, has died aged 99.

The Duke of Edinburgh, as he was officially known, had been by his wife's side throughout her 69-year reign, the longest in British history. During that time he earned a reputation for a tough, no-nonsense attitude and a propensity for occasional gaffes.

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," Buckingham Palace said in a statement yesterday.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will be made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."

A Greek prince, Prince Philip married Queen Elizabeth in 1947. He went on to play a key role in modernising the monarchy in the post-World War II period, and behind the walls of Buckingham Palace was the one key figure the Queen could turn to and trust.

"He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years," Queen Elizabeth said in a rare personal tribute to Prince Philip, made in a speech marking their 50th wedding anniversary in 1997.

Prince Philip spent four weeks in hospital earlier this year for treatment for an infection and to have a heart procedure, but returned to Windsor early last month.

News of his death saw television channels interrupt regular programmes and start special coverage marking his life. The BBC announced his death and played the national anthem God Save The Queen. Flags were lowered to half-mast on royal and government buildings and a notice announcing his death was pinned to the gates of Buckingham Palace.

Prince Philip's charm and disinclination to tolerate those he regarded as foolish or sycophantic earned him a position of respect among some Britons. But to others, his sometimes brusque demeanour made him appear rude and aloof.

The former naval officer admitted he found it hard to give up the military career he loved and to take on the job as the monarch's consort for which there was no clear-cut constitutional role.

"Like the expert carriage driver that he was, he helped to steer the royal family and the monarchy so that it remains an institution indisputably vital to the balance and happiness of our national life," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said outside 10 Downing Street yesterday.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said his country mourned the death of Prince Philip, calling him a loyal servant to the United Kingdom. In Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison ordered flags to be flown at half-mast to honour the passing of Prince Philip, who he said "embodied a generation that we will never see again".

Prince Philip retired from public duties in 2017 at the age of 96.

The Queen, who is 94, came to the throne in 1952 and the couple, who were third cousins, married at Westminster Abbey on Nov 20, 1947. They had four children, Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, Princess Anne, and Princes Andrew and Edward.

Some royal watchers have said that his absence as the private head of the royal family in recent years with declining health has played a role in some of the monarchy's recent travails, such as the crisis of Prince Charles' younger son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, and the decision that saw them give up their royal roles.

"The main lesson that we have learnt is that tolerance is the one essential ingredient of any happy marriage," Prince Philip said in a speech in 1997.

"It may not be quite so important when things are going well, but it is absolutely vital when things get difficult. You can take it from me that the Queen has the quality of tolerance in abundance."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE