Britain's Prince Harry launches lawsuit against UK newspaper publisher

LONDON (REUTERS) - Prince Harry is suing Associated Newspapers, one of Britain's biggest newspaper publishers, according to his spokesman, months after his wife successfully won a privacy claim against them for printing extracts of a letter she wrote to her father.

Harry's spokesman provided no details about which of the titles is being sued or why.

Associated Newspapers, publishers of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday, declined to comment.

Harry and his wife Meghan, formally known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, moved to California two years to lead a more independent life. Harry has previously said he stepped back from his royal duties because the "toxic" British press had been destroying his mental health.

Meghan won a claim against the Mail on Sunday last year, after it printed extracts of a handwritten letter she wrote to her estranged father in 2018.