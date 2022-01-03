Britain's Prince Andrew set for crunch week in US sex assault lawsuit

NEW YORK (AFP) - Britain's Prince Andrew faces a crucial week in his fight against a sexual assault lawsuit brought in New York by a long-time accuser of late financier Jeffrey Epstein and his onetime partner Ghislaine Maxwell.

The release of a legal settlement on Monday (Jan 3) and oral arguments in the case on Tuesday come after socialite Maxwell was convicted last week of sex trafficking minors for Epstein.

Ms Virginia Giuffre alleges that Epstein, a money manager who killed himself while awaiting trial in 2019, lent her out for sex with his wealthy and powerful associates, including Prince Andrew.

She has sued the British royal for unspecified damages, alleging that he sexually assaulted her in 2001 when she was 17 and a minor under American law.

The 61-year-old Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II's second son, has not been criminally charged and has repeatedly and strenuously denied the allegations.

A 2009 settlement between Epstein and Ms Giuffre is due to be made public by a New York court on Monday.

Prince Andrew's lawyers have claimed that the agreement protects the prince and others from being sued by Ms Giuffre.

They hope it will be sufficient grounds for a judge to dismiss her lawsuit against the royal.

On Tuesday, New York judge Lewis Kaplan will hear oral arguments on whether to throw out the suit. The 10am (11pm Singapore time) hearing will be held via video-conference.

Attempts by Prince Andrew's lawyers to halt progression of the lawsuit on the grounds that Ms Giuffre now lives in Australia were rejected by Judge Kaplan last Friday.

The day before, Ms Giuffre's lawyers demanded that Prince Andrew hand over medical records proving that he is unable to sweat.

In a disastrous 2019 interview with the BBC, the royal denied Ms Giuffre's claim that they had shared a sweaty dance at a London nightclub, saying that at the time he could not sweat due to a condition related to having fought in the 1982 Falklands War.

The legal developments come as Prince Andrew finds himself under fresh pressure after his friend Maxwell was found guilty last Wednesday of recruiting and grooming underage girls for Epstein to abuse.

She faces life behind bars after being convicted by New York jurors of five of the six counts she faced following a high-profile month-long trial.