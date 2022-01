NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - Prince Andrew formally denied Virginia Giuffre's claims that he sexually abused her when she was a teenager and also raised several defences to her lawsuit.

The British royal on Wednesday (Jan 26) filed an answer to her suit in Manhattan federal court.

He said Giuffre's claims were barred by her own wrongful conduct and by the doctrine of consent.

Giuffre has claimed Andrew was one of several men Jeffrey Epstein "lent" her to for sexual abuse.