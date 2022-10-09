Britain's PM Truss faces new perils as restless lawmakers return to work

LONDON - The return of Britain's Parliament this week is fraught with danger for British Prime Minister Liz Truss.

In her first month in office, the 47-year-old premier managed to roil the financial markets, alienate a swath of her lawmakers and sink the Conservative Party in the polls with the biggest set of unfunded tax cuts in half a century.

Since the House of Commons last sat, chasms have opened up over the economic direction Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng are pursuing, and backbenchers smell blood.

After forcing the government into a U-turn over its signature tax cut for the highest earners, Tory lawmakers are preparing to challenge their leader over plans to cut welfare benefits, ease planning rules and ramp up borrowing.

"When MPs are on recess there's more of a limit to plotting but when they return to Westminster they'll all be in the same place," said Alice Lilly, senior researcher at the Institute for Government. "That's going to be more tricky."

Truss's missteps mean that despite boasting a 70-odd majority, she finds herself in similar position to Theresa May - whose backbenchers frequently held her 2017-2019 minority government to ransom.

The current dissent threatens to stymie the premier's plan to go for growth through a massive programme of deregulation and tax cuts.

At last week's Tory Party conference, former cabinet ministers Michael Gove and Grant Shapps sounded out restless lawmakers.

Members of Truss's cabinet expressed dismay when she backtracked on scrapping the 45 per cent rate of income tax, and other ministers advocated raising benefits in line with inflation - just as the premier suggested she may cut them in real terms.

But it is on the backbenches that the greatest danger lies, populated as they are by dozens of former ministers, many of them with an axe to grind after being sacked by Truss and most of whom voted against her in this summer's leadership contest.

One MP said backbenchers are angrier, more determined and more organised than at any point in recent years.

A former minister told Bloomberg they had witnessed colleagues submitting letters of no confidence in Truss to the office of Graham Brady, chair of the 1922 Committee, which oversees leadership elections. They predicted junior ministers will start resigning within weeks.

Another MP said they planned to submit their own letter, while two others said they hoped the "men in grey suits" - senior party figures such as Brady - would hold a papal-style conclave to pick a unifying candidate to replace Truss.