Britain's new prime minister 'to scrap fracking ban'

LONDON - Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss will Thursday scrap the country's fracking ban and will seek to make more use of North Sea reserves, the Telegraph newspaper has reported.

The reported moves are part of what her office said will be a "bold plan of action" to support households and businesses with soaring energy bills while also seeking to boost domestic energy supply.

Fracking, which involves extracting shale gas from rocks by breaking them up with water and chemicals at high pressure, was banned in 2019 after the country's oil and gas authority said it was not possible to predict the magnitude of earthquakes it might trigger.

Ms Truss, appointed prime minister Tuesday, has promised immediate action to address one of the most daunting sets of challenges for an incoming leader in post-war history, including soaring energy bills, a looming recession, and industrial strife.

Her office said she would set out a plan to Parliament Thursday, which would involve both short- and long-term solutions to the energy crisis, but did not give any details of her plans. REUTERS