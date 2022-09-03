Britain's PM hopeful, a Thatcher fan, will face similar challenges

RUNCORN, Britain - Britain's prime minister hopeful Liz Truss models herself on the late Margaret Thatcher, judging by her photo ops echoing famous images of the country's first female premier.

Rising through the party ranks, Ms Truss has been photographed in a tank, wearing a Russian hat in Red Square and sitting astride a Triumph motorcycle, all resembling photos of Mrs Thatcher.

When Mrs Thatcher came to power in 1979, she inherited a stagnant economy, surging inflation and waves of industrial unrest that she crushed in the following years, bringing in the free-market policies that defined her legacy and still endure today.

If Ms Truss beats former finance minister Rishi Sunak in an election to lead the ruling Conservative Party and becomes prime minister, she will face similar strife.

In a sign of the times, an area straddling the River Mersey near Liverpool that was once an industrial heartland now has a less illustrious claim to fame: families there are seeking protection from creditors at the fastest rate in Britain.

South of the river in Runcorn, business parks and logistics centres stand alongside boarded-up shops and churches asking for donations for desperate families.

Surging wholesale gas prices, driven higher by the Ukraine war, are hitting countries across Europe, but Britain is particularly dependent on gas for electricity and heating, pushing its inflation rate above all other major economies.

Growth is stalling and workers smarting from years of non-existent real wage growth - from train drivers to barristers to nurses - are spoiling for a fight for higher salaries to compensate for inflation running at 10 per cent.

On the campaign trail, Ms Truss has said she will provide help, but has not given details beyond saying she prefers tax cuts to "handouts", while Mr Sunak says support should be more targeted.

Usually visits to food banks reduce in summer as people spend less on energy, but this year demand has stayed high.

The biggest threat to households now comes from the surging price of energy. Average annual bills are set to jump by 80 per cent next month to £3,549 (S$5,750), before an expected rise to £6,000 next year, decimating personal finances.

The National Institute of Economic and Social Research think-tank estimates that one in five British households will have no savings left by 2024. Finance Minister Nadhim Zahawi has warned that people earning £45,000 a year - well above the median of £31,285 for full-time workers - may struggle to pay their bills.

According to the Resolution Foundation think-tank, the top 10 per cent of households in Britain are richer than those in many European countries, but middle-income homes are not.

They are 9 per cent poorer than their counterparts in France and the poorest fifth of households in Britain are now more than 20 per cent worse off than their peers in France and Germany.

While millions of people in Britain have benefited from rising house and stock prices, driven higher by rock-bottom interest rates, those without such assets are going into the downturn with little financial protection.

That 15-year change in fortunes has also combined with a global financial crash, four British elections, highly charged referendums on Scottish independence and the European Union, and a global pandemic, to create a sense of near-constant crisis.

Given the situation, if Ms Truss becomes leader of the ruling party on Monday as is widely expected, she will need all the grit and guile of the Iron Lady as she walks into the scene straight out of the 1980s.

