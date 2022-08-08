Britain's PM contender Truss ready to speed up tax cut plan: Report

LONDON • Ms Liz Truss, the front runner to become Britain's next prime minister, aims to rush through tax cuts earlier than planned in an attempt to boost the country's flagging economy, the Sunday Telegraph reported.

Ms Truss is considering accelerating by six months her plan to reverse this year's increase in social security contributions which had been pencilled in for April next year, the newspaper said.

Advisers to Ms Truss believe the cuts could be introduced within days of an emergency budget that her government would deliver in September, if she wins the ruling Conservative Party's leadership race that is due to end on Sept 5.

Ms Truss' rival, former finance minister Rishi Sunak, says cutting taxes now would add fuel to Britain's soaring inflation rate, which is set to surpass 13 per cent in October, according to the Bank of England's (BOE) latest forecasts.

The central bank has also said that Britain is due to enter a 15-month recession later this year, something Ms Truss said added urgency to her plan to cut taxes.

Ms Truss, writing in the Sunday Telegraph, said she wants to "immediately tackle the cost of living crisis by cutting taxes, reversing the rise on National Insurance and suspending the green levy on energy bills".

Mr Sunak proposes a different approach by giving support directly to lower-income households that are most exposed to the surge in power bills which will rise sharply again in October.

On Saturday, he reiterated that he wants to "go further" than the support he provided as finance minister before he resigned in protest at the leadership of Prime Minister Boris Johnson in July.

"It's simply wrong to rule out further direct support at this time, as Liz Truss has done, and what's more, her tax proposals are not going to help very significantly people like pensioners or those on low incomes," he said.

A recent poll by YouGov showed Ms Truss held a 24-point lead over Mr Sunak among Conservative Party members who will choose the party's next leader and Britain's next prime minister.

In her Sunday Telegraph article, Ms Truss kept up her criticism of the BOE, saying it had exacerbated inflation and she would "work night and day" to fix the problem. "That is why I want to look around the world at what the best-performing central banks are doing to control inflation and how we can ensure our Bank is delivering what we need it to deliver," she said.

BOE governor Andrew Bailey has denied that the central bank is to blame for the inflation surge, saying it began to raise interest rates earlier than other central banks and most of the recent acceleration of prices stems from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

A recent poll for the Observer suggested that 34 per cent of people want taxes and investment in public services to remain at current levels, while 26 per cent would like to see taxes rise.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG