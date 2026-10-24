Britain’s Burnham stresses full Starlink access for Ukraine in Trump call

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LONDON - British Prime Minister Andy Burnham “underlined the importance for Ukraine to have full access” to the Starlink satellite system in a call on Oct 23 with US President Donald Trump, Downing Street said.

The UK leader stressed Starlink – part of tech tycoon Elon Musk’s SpaceX – was key so Ukrainians “can continue to defend themselves against Russia’s full-scale invasion”, Burnham’s office added in a readout of the call.

Ukraine relies on the civilian Starlink system and a military-grade version known as Starshield as it tries to defend itself from Russian missile and drone attacks.

It has reported facing speed limits with the systems over the last week that it has said significantly curtailed its ability to do that.

Trump vowed on Oct 23 to speak to Musk if there were still problems with the services, after Ukraine said it was still having problems with Starshield.

The US president had said on Oct 22 that Musk had restored access, amid confusion over what has happened to the communications systems.

In the call with Burnham, the British prime minister also “recognised the work of President Trump to bring (Russian President Vladimir) Putin to the negotiation table,” Downing Street said.

“The leaders agreed to work together, alongside international partners to bring an end to the bloodshed,” it added.

The two leaders also touched on the UK government’s announcement on Oct 21 to start drilling in a controversial North Sea gas field, which Burnham has called a “pragmatic” move that would boost energy security amid price shocks from the Iran war.

“The leaders agreed on the significant benefits this will bring to the UK, boosting the economy and supporting jobs for British workers,” London’s readout noted.

Earlier, asked about their conversation, Trump confirmed they “discussed the fact that they’re opening up the North Sea oil” – a longstanding suggestion by the US leader made to successive British counterparts.

“That’s gonna make the UK a very rich country,” Trump added.

“Andy is getting it done and I guess it’s against the liberal principle, but he knows what’s right.” AFP