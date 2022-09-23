Britain's new king faces tricky task to unite royal 'firm'

LONDON - Britain's royals put on a united front at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, but the new king now faces the delicate task of healing fractures to hold the family "firm" together.

With the eyes of the world on them, King Charles III and the rest of the royal family put their differences firmly aside to mourn the nation's longest-serving monarch.

Millions of people worldwide watched Monday's state funeral.

Getting back to work on Thursday, new heir to the throne Prince William and his wife Catherine met volunteers and staff who worked on the queen's committal service at Windsor.

The national 10-day mourning saw the king's brother Prince Andrew as well as his younger son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan all resume their place among senior royals.

Harry and Meghan, known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have been absent from royal life in the past couple of years, with the pair making a string of damaging claims that have put the prince and his brother William at loggerheads.

The queen's disgraced second son Andrew, 62, meanwhile, had been sidelined and stripped of his cherished honorary military titles over his friendship with the convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

"I think that they offered a united front. My feeling was that that was for the purposes of paying homage to one of the greatest Britons ever, during a mesmerising spectacle," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told AFP.

The 73-year-old king made a point of mentioning Harry and Meghan in his first speech to the nation and offered olive branches to both Andrew and Harry by waiving the bans on them wearing military uniform for a vigil by the queen's coffin.

For their part, William and Catherine, the Prince and Princess of Wales, extended their own olive branch when they invited the Sussexes to view floral tributes to the late monarch with them.

For a few brief moments the two couples - once dubbed the "fab four" - were reunited.

Unpredictable future

The display of unity raised hopes of a reconciliation, but Mr Fitzwilliams said it was yet to be established if the funeral had succeeded in healing old wounds.

"Everybody knows of course there is a rift within the royal family and also that there are problems involving Andrew and so forth," he said.

So far, "we do know that Andrew has no future as a senior working royal under King Charles", but there might be the possibility of a job for him "in the firm... something out of the public eye", he suggested.