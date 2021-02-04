Britain's 'lockdown hero' Tom Moore dies, aged 100

MARSTON MORETAINE (England) • With flowers and lights, Britain has paid tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore, 100, who touched the hearts of millions by raising almost £33 million (S$60 million) for the National Health Service (NHS) by walking up and down his garden, leaning on a frame, during the Covid-19 lockdown.

He died on Tuesday in Bedford Hospital after suffering from pneumonia and Covid-19. He had been fighting cancer for five years.

He tested positive for Covid-19 last week. His family said that due to other medication he was receiving for pneumonia, he was unable to be vaccinated.

The army veteran won the nation's hearts by walking 100 laps of his garden in Marston Moretaine, 80km north of London, last year during the first lockdown, raising money for NHS Charities Together.

Outside his home, children yesterday laid flowers. One message read: "You will always be our hero."

His picture was shown in Piccadilly Circus in central London, while the London Eye, Wembley Stadium and the Blackpool Tower shone lights of honour.

Condolences poured in from Queen Elizabeth II, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and even the White House, while football players, schoolchildren and his family shed tears for a man who millions consider a lockdown hero.

He was knighted by the Queen last July in a special ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Amid the gloom of the pandemic, Capt Sir Tom's wit and inspiration struck a chord with millions.

"For all those people who are finding it difficult at the moment: The sun will shine on you again and the clouds will go away," he said, dressed in a blazer and tie and displaying his war medals, after completing his walk last April.

He served in India, Myanmar and Sumatra during World War II.

REUTERS