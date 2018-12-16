Britain's Labour will try to force Parliament Brexit vote before Christmas

LONDON (REUTERS) - Britain's main opposition Labour Party will do all it can to force the government to bring a vote on Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal to Parliament before Christmas, its election coordinator Andrew Gwynne said on Sunday (Dec 16).

The government has not announced a new date for the vote since Mrs May postponed it on Dec 10.

Mr Gwynne, who is Labour's policy chief for communities and local government, told the BBC's Andrew Marr show: "We will be using whatever mechanisms we have at our disposal... to try and force the government to bring forward that deal for a vote before Christmas."

He did not offer any details on how Labour would try to force the government to bring the vote forward.