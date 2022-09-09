Britain's King Charles to address a nation in mourning

LONDON - Britain's King Charles will address a nation in mourning on Friday following the death of his mother and the country's figurehead, Queen Elizabeth, at the age of 96.

Charles, who raced to be by the side of the queen before she passed away at her Scottish home on Thursday, was due to travel back to London with his wife Camilla, now Queen Consort, before meeting the prime minister and making a televised statement.

His address will be broadcast at 6pm local time (1am in Singapore).

The death of the queen, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a towering presence on the world stage for seven decades, has drawn condolences from around the world.

At first light in London, members of the public continued laying flower outside Buckingham Palace and billboards across the city displayed messages of condolence. Newspapers ran front-page photo tributes to the queen.

On Thursday, thousands had gathered outside the queen's palace, where the news was met with a stunned silence as the flag was lowered to half-mast.

Many described a sense of shock at the death of the only monarch most Britons have ever known.

"She's the person we've always looked up to," a tearful retiree Christine West told Reuters outside the queen's Windsor Castle home to the west of London. "It's a sad day for us all".

Charles, who automatically succeeded her to become monarch of the United Kingdom and the head of state of 14 other realms, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand, said the death was a moment of great sadness for himself and his family.

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world," the 73-year-old said in a statement.

He is expected to meet Prime Minister Liz Truss on Friday before later addressing the country. There will also be gun salutes.