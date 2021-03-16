Britain's global ambitions have to begin with investment at home: Johnson

LONDON • Britain's push to reinvent its role on the world stage after Brexit must begin with strengthening the union between its home nations, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday, promising to spread investment across the country.

The government will today publish a long-awaited review of foreign policy, defence, security and aid spending, described as Britain's most comprehensive assessment of its ambitions and place in the world order since the end of the Cold War.

It is expected to make the case for a tilt towards Indo-Pacific nations, where Britain sees trading opportunities for its services-based economy, and will be scrutinised for clues on how ministers plan to approach relations with China and Russia.

Ahead of the report, Mr Johnson said the first step was making sure Britain had a robust economy and a strong union among constituent nations England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

"Our international ambitions must start at home," he said in a statement. "Through the integrated review, we will drive investment back into our communities, ensuring the United Kingdom is on the cutting edge of innovation and creating an entire country that is match-fit for a more competitive world."

Dissatisfaction over Brexit has imperilled the stability of the UK, fuelling increased support for independence in Scotland and new threats to peace in Northern Ireland. The review will prioritise the "creation of an open international order where free trade thrives", the government said.

Without providing specifics, Mr Johnson's office said the review would include further commitments to strengthen Britain's core industrial base and create jobs across the whole country.

The government has also announced it would move some of its operations to Scotland.

Yesterday, it said the Cabinet Office, which oversees the running of the government machine, will set up a "second flagship HQ" in Glasgow, while the foreign office planned to create 500 new jobs at an existing office in East Kilbride.

"Not only will this bring new jobs and investment to Scotland, it will also strengthen the diversity of the UK civil service, ending the 'Westminster knows best' approach to policymaking and ensuring Scottish voices shape everything we do," Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said in a statement.

Mr Johnson said the first step was making sure Britain had a robust economy and a strong union among constituent nations England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Since splitting with the European Union, Britain has promised to reinvigorate an international system disrupted by years of escalating trade wars and the coronavirus crisis. But question marks remain over whether it can convert that into lasting change in the face of increasingly fractious relations with the world's second-largest economy China, and an unproven relationship with new United States President Joe Biden.

REUTERS