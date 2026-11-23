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The former prince is reportedly the first member of Britain’s royal family since 1870 to receive a summons requiring him to give High Court evidence.

LONDON - Britain’s former prince Andrew received £750,000 (S$1.3 million) as an alleged “bribe” to help a Turkish heiress, the High Court in London was told on Nov 23, with the disgraced British royal due to testify in the civil trial.

The claim around the payment emerged at the start of the anticipated four-month trial, which pits Nebahat Isbilen, whose family founded the Evyap soap and cosmetics group, against her former adviser and businessman, Selman Turk.

Isbilen, the wife of a jailed Turkish former MP, is suing Turk, alleging he misappropriated tens of millions of pounds of her funds and did not explain where the money went, which he denies.

Andrew, now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and who is not accused of wrongdoing, returned the £750,000 after Isbilen wrote to him at the start of the legal proceedings several years ago, according to her legal submissions.

However, he is due to give evidence on Dec 14, after the judge hearing the case earlier in 2026 permitted Turk to issue him with a witness summons, compelling him to appear at the trial.

The former prince is the first member of Britain’s royal family since 1870 to receive a summons requiring him to give High Court evidence, according to The Times.

It is the latest humiliation for King Charles III’s younger brother, who was last year stripped of his royal titles following revelations stemming from his friendship with the late US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The legal battle between Isbilen, 81, and Turk has been waged in Britain’s courts for several years, and has spotlighted the involvement of Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, in various financial dealings connected to the case.

Isbilen’s legal filings claim Turk sent about £2 million to a company called Alphabet Capital, some of which was transferred to Andrew and his ex-wife.

Isbilen has claimed she turned to Turk for help to get her fortune out of Turkey after her husband was jailed in 2015 on what he says were politically motivated charges.

She alleges Turk “lied to her” about the purpose of the £750,000 payment to Andrew.

But Turk’s lawyer, Joshua Hitchens, wrote in legal submissions unveiled Monday that “her own case is that she understood that the payment to the Duke of York was a bribe, either for assistance with her passport or her UK residency”.

Hitchens goes on to claim the payment was really about discussing “her husband’s case” with Andrew, detailing a December 2019 dinner at Turk’s London flat requested by Isbilen and attended by the former Duke and Duchess of York.

“She cannot have believed that the £750,000 was a disguised fee for help with a passport, or with a visa,” Hitchens stated.

“The payment was what Mr Turk told the bank it was: a gift, made in the hope of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor taking steps to assist her husband.” AFP