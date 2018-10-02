Britain's Duchess Kate makes first solo outing after birth of third child

Katherine, Duchess of Cambridge interacts with children at Sayers Croft Forest School in London.
Katherine, Duchess of Cambridge interacts with children at Sayers Croft Forest School in London.PHOTO: REUTERS
Katherine, Duchess of Cambridge sits on a log with children at Sayers Croft Forest School in London.
Katherine, Duchess of Cambridge sits on a log with children at Sayers Croft Forest School in London.PHOTO: REUTERS
Katherine, Duchess of Cambridge is given a floral posie as she arrives at Sayers Croft Forest School in London.
Katherine, Duchess of Cambridge is given a floral posie as she arrives at Sayers Croft Forest School in London.PHOTO: REUTERS
LONDON (REUTERS) - Kate Middleton, wife of Britain's Prince William, visited an inner-city London wildlife garden on Tuesday (Oct 2) in her first official solo engagement since giving birth to her third child, Prince Louis, in April.

The Duchess of Cambridge, as Kate is formally known, was hugged by excited school children in the garden, where she joined in activities such as making crowns out of leaves.

Kate, aged 36, was dressed casually in jeans, a jumper and knee-high boots for the visit.

The Sayers Croft Forest School, which had more than 5,500 visitors last year, gives inner-city school children an opportunity to learn about and engage with the natural world.

