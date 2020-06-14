Britain's coronavirus death toll rises by 36, lowest daily tally during lockdown

The rise is the lowest since March 22, the day before Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a lockdown
The rise is the lowest since March 22, the day before Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a lockdownPHOTO: REUTERS
Published
41 min ago

LONDON (REUTERS) - Britain's death toll from confirmed cases of coronavirus rose by 36 to 41,698 as of 1600 GMT on June 13, government data showed on Sunday (June 14).

The rise is the lowest since March 22, the day before Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a lockdown that required people to stay at home except to travel for work if necessary and for essential shopping, exercise, and medical and care needs.

The daily tally of coronavirus deaths usually dips at the weekend due to delays in reporting fatalities.

 
 

Related Stories: 

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content