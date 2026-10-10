Britain’s Burnham reiterates ‘complete solidarity’ with Zelensky after Trump clash
- Burnham told Zelensky he had “complete solidarity” after a difficult day following a clash with Trump over a diesel deal with Russia.
- The leaders said pressure on Russia must continue, and the UK will keep strengthening sanctions and take more action against Russian targets.
- Trump and Zelensky exchanged barbs as Washington eased diesel sanctions, while Russian strikes killed at least 21 people in Ukraine, including four children.
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LONDON - British Prime Minister Andy Burnham on Oct 10 told Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky he had his “complete solidarity” after he clashed with US President Donald Trump over a diesel deal with Russia.
In a call between the two leaders, Burnham told the Ukrainian president he recognised that “the past 24 hours had been difficult for Ukraine and reiterated his complete solidarity”, according to a readout released by his Downing Street office.
The leaders discussed “the importance of maintaining pressure on Russia”, with Burnham making it clear the UK “would continue to strengthen its sanctions on Russia and to take further action to constrain the Russian war machine, building on new UK designations against Russian targets announced this week”.
They agreed to meet in person in the coming days, the readout added.
Trump and Zelensky traded barbs on Oct 10 after Washington moved to ease sanctions on Russian diesel and Moscow’s continued strikes on Ukraine killed at least 21 people, including four children. AFP