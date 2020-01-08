Britain's Boris Johnson to tell EU he wants a quick free trade deal

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - Mr Boris Johnson will tell European Union Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday (Jan 8) that his government is only interested in negotiating a free trade agreement with its largest market, and that he's determined to achieve it by the end of the year.

In their first meeting since Dr von der Leyen took up her post - and since Mr Johnson won last month's election - the Prime Minister will say he wants an "ambitious FTA", but not one based on Britain aligning itself to EU rules. His office said he'll tell her that voters expect negotiations to conclude on time.

"This means there is an acceptance that there will be new regulatory barriers to trade in exchange for increased domestic regulatory flexibility and the chance to strike new free trade agreements with the US and others," said Mr Sam Lowe, trade research fellow at the Centre for European Reform."

Dr von der Leyen last year questioned whether it was possible to reach a deal on such a tight schedule. Mr Lowe said that it could be achieved, but it would mean Britain accepting EU environment, labour and state aid regulations.

Aside from timing, Mr Johnson has only set out one red line, that Britain should be "in full control" of its fishing waters. Though fishing is a tiny proportion of the UK economy, it is a totemic issue to many backers of Brexit.

The direction of travel Mr Johnson is currently signalling is bad news for British businesses that have grown used to moving goods painlessly to and from the rest of the EU. It's still possible that the Prime Minister will change course, but the current rhetoric suggests that industries face new barriers to trade.

Mr Johnson's spokesman James Slack told reporters on Monday that the UK would be able to open trade negotiations with other countries, including the US, after Britain has left the EU on Jan 31. Some of Mr Johnson's supporters say this will put more pressure on the EU.

Dr von der Leyen is due to make a speech at the London School of Economics around 11am, then meet Mr Johnson around 4pm. They'll be joined for part of the meeting by EU negotiator Michel Barnier and UK Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay.

The Prime Minister is already putting his majority to work, pushing the EU Withdrawal Bill through Parliament. On Tuesday it returned to the House of Commons, where Mr Johnson easily won a series of votes. The Commons is expected to finish with it on Thursday, and send it to the House of Lords.

Although Mr Johnson doesn't have a majority in the upper chamber, it is likely to respect his electoral mandate to push the deal through.