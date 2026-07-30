Britain's ban on Palestine Action group to be considered by top court

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FILE PHOTO: People attend a demonstration opposing the government's decision to ban Palestine Action as a terror organisation, following a Court of Appeal ruling on the lawfulness of proscribing the pro-Palestinian group under terrorism laws, outside the Royal Courts of Justice, in London, Britain, June 15, 2026. REUTERS/Chris J. Ratcliffe/File Photo

LONDON, July 30 - The United Kingdom's Supreme Court has said it will hear an appeal against a lower court ruling that Britain's decision to ban campaign group Palestine Action as a terrorist organisation was lawful.

London's Court of Appeal ruled in June that proscribing Palestine Action under terrorism laws was lawful because of its support for violence, after the High Court ruled in February that the ban unlawfully interfered with freedom of expression.

Huda Ammori, who co-founded Palestine Action in 2020 and brought the legal challenge against proscription, was granted permission to appeal against that decision on Wednesday, the Supreme Court's website showed.

She said in a statement: "We will continue to fight this proscription all the way to the Supreme Court and, if necessary, to the European Court of Human Rights to overturn what has become one of the most extreme attacks on free speech and the right to protest in modern British history."

Before it was proscribed, Palestine Action had increasingly targeted Israel-linked defence companies or firms with links to them with "direct action", often blocking entrances or spraying red paint, particularly Elbit Systems.

The group was banned shortly after a break-in at the Royal Air Force's Brize Norton base in June 2025 in which activists damaged two military planes.

Roughly 3,000 people have since been arrested for holding signs in support of Palestine Action, including dozens on Thursday outside Westminster Magistrates' Court. REUTERS