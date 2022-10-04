Britain vows to see Ukraine 'through to victory' over Russia

BIRMINGHAM - British Foreign Minister James Cleverly is seen declaring Tuesday that Britain has the "strategic endurance" to see Ukraine "through to victory" over Russia.

In a speech to his Conservative Party's annual conference, Mr Cleverly is expected to say Ukraine has Britain's unwavering support in its efforts to push back Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces.

It comes after Britain ramped up sanctions against Moscow, with new measures targeting vulnerable sectors of the economy, in response to Mr Putin's "illegal" annexation of swathes of Ukrainian territory.

Mr Cleverly will repeat Prime Minister Liz Truss' vow that Britain will never accept Mr Putin's claim to the regions of Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia or Crimea.

He is expected to tell the conference in Birmingham, central England: "We aren't commentators. We are players on the pitch, making a difference, promoting our values, competing on the world stage for what we believe is right."

"We believe in freedom. We believe in the rule of law. We believe that an aggressor cannot invade its neighbour with impunity," he will say. "This is why we stand shoulder to shoulder with those brave Ukrainians defending their homeland, and Britain has the strategic endurance to see them through to victory."

He will say Ukrainians have defended their homeland "ferociously", and that their bravery has been "amplified" by arms and training supplied by Britain.

"We will support them until this war is won. We will support them until their sovereignty is restored," he will say.

The latest annexations by Russia, currently under pressure after a series of Ukrainian successes on the battlefield, have prompted condemnation globally.

Mr Putin has threatened to use "all the means at our disposal" to protect his country, seen as a sign that he could use tactical nuclear weapons in response to attacks on parts of Ukraine he has annexed. AFP