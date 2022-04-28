Britain urges Ukrainian victory over Russia

LONDON - Britain's top diplomat has called for Russia to be comprehensively defeated in Ukraine and for Nato, the United States-led military alliance in Europe, to assume a worldwide role as part of a more robust Western response to what she claimed is a return to great power rivalry.

Delivering a yearly policy address to top business leaders and ambassadors accredited to the United Kingdom, Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss warned that if the Russian invasion of Ukraine succeeds, the world "will never be safe again".