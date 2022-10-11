Britain unveils fresh action to calm markets after controversial budget

LONDON - Britain on Monday ramped up efforts to calm markets after a heavily criticised budget, with the government bringing forward key economic forecasts and the Bank of England (BOE) boosting liquidity.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng will unveil debt-slashing plans and predictions sooner than expected, after market chaos sparked by his borrowing-fuelled budget at the end of September.

In a U-turn, the finance minister revealed that he would publish his medium-term fiscal plan alongside the forecasts on Oct 31, rather than in late November.

It comes after Mr Kwarteng was earlier forced to axe a tax cut for the richest earners, in the face of outrage as millions of Britons grapple with a cost-of-living crisis amid inflation around 10 per cent.

Markets have been spooked by the budget from the government of new Prime Minister Liz Truss, who has also unveiled a costly energy price freeze for households and businesses.

The plans were aimed at supporting the recession-threatened economy but sent British bond yields soaring and the pound tumbling to a record low against the US dollar.

The BOE earlier on Monday revealed it was launching a temporary facility aimed at easing liquidity pressures that arose after the budget shocked markets.

The central bank in a statement announced "additional measures to support market functioning".

The BOE statement added that the bank was ready to increase the size of its British government bond purchases under an emergency measure due to end on Friday.

It also said it was launching a temporary expanded collateral repo facility, enabling "banks to help to ease liquidity pressures facing" client funds beyond the end of this week.

The budget turmoil triggered the emergency buying of long-dated bonds by the BOE. The central bank has so far made purchases of so-called gilts totalling around £5 billion (S$8 billion), far less than its £65 billion limit, under a plan ending on Friday.

The purchases are "to restore market functioning in long-dated government bonds and reduce risks from contagion to credit conditions for UK households and businesses", the bank stressed in its statement on Monday.

The budget was widely criticised, including by the International Monetary Fund, over fears that government debt would balloon to pay for the tax cuts.

Fitch last week lowered the outlook on its credit rating for British government debt to negative from stable. The pound was down against the dollar on Monday but above the record-low level that was close to parity.

Britain's turbulent bond market, meanwhile, remains elevated on stubborn debt concerns.

The yield on 30-year British government bonds, which spiked to 5.14 per cent following the budget, stood at 4.48 per cent on Monday.

"The central bank's action has helped to calm government debt markets but there are concerns about what happens next week after the BOE's support package ends," noted Ms Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor.

Monday's intervention comes as Britain suffers a cost-of-living crisis caused by the highest inflation in decades amid soaring energy and food prices this year.

The BOE has piled further pressure by hiking its main interest rate to a 14-year high in a bid to cool inflation.

This in turn has seen retail banks ramp up interest rates on mortgages, with analysts predicting heavy price falls for homes.

AFP