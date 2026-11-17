Britain to supply Ukraine with more than 1,000 short-range missiles
LONDON, Nov 17 - Britain said on Tuesday it would provide Ukraine with more than 1,000 additional short-range air defence missiles and launchers to help defend against Russian air attacks this winter, as allies met in Brussels to coordinate military support for Kyiv.
• The missiles form part of a £240 million ($317 million) package announced on Tuesday, drawn from a £500 million pledge for Ukraine unveiled in last month's budget
• Britain said the systems had proven effective against Iranian-designed jet-powered Shahed drones that Russia is using to strike Ukraine
• The support package also includes over a dozen air defence radars
• Deliveries will begin from mid-December, building on 400 surface-to-air missiles Britain has already supplied Ukraine ahead of this winter
• British Prime Minister Andy Burnham will announce the remaining support at a meeting of the "coalition of willing" nations on Thursday REUTERS