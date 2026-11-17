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Britain to supply Ukraine with more than 1,000 short-range missiles

UK Defense Secretary Wes Streeting speaks to the media on the day of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, November 17, 2026. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq

LONDON, Nov 17 - Britain said on Tuesday it would provide Ukraine with more than 1,000 additional short-range air defence missiles and launchers to help defend against Russian air attacks this winter, as allies met in Brussels to coordinate military support for Kyiv.

• The missiles form part of a £240 million ($317 million) package announced on Tuesday, drawn from a £500 million pledge for Ukraine unveiled in last month's budget

• Britain said the systems had proven effective against Iranian-designed jet-powered Shahed drones that Russia is using to strike Ukraine

• The support package also includes over a dozen air defence radars

• Deliveries will begin from mid-December, building on 400 surface-to-air missiles Britain has already supplied Ukraine ahead of this winter

• British Prime Minister Andy Burnham will announce the remaining support at a meeting of the "coalition of willing" nations on Thursday REUTERS