Britain to outline curbs for each area once national lockdown ends

LONDON • The British government was yesterday expected to set out which Covid-19 restrictions each local authority in England will face when a national lockdown ends next week, allowing businesses to reopen in areas where infection rates are lower.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered England into a month-long lockdown early this month after cases and deaths started to rise again, angering businesses and some in his own political party over the economic consequences.

On Monday, he set out new measures to replace the lockdown from next Wednesday, reinforcing a previous regional approach, and warning that some areas would move into a higher alert level than the one they were in before. Health Secretary Matt Hancock was yesterday due to tell Parliament which of three tiers - ranging from the lowest at tier one, to the highest at tier three - each local authority will fall under.

The government said allocations will be made using a decision-making process based on recommendations to ministers from regional and national public health experts.

Tier three means bars, cafes and restaurants must remain shut except for takeaway services, and that households cannot mix except in public places outdoors.

Tier three areas will be offered support by the National Health Service Test and Trace and the armed forces to deliver a six-week rapid community testing programme.

"I know for those of you faced with tier three restrictions, this will be a particularly difficult time, but I want to reassure you that we'll be supporting your areas with mass community testing and extra funding," Mr Hancock said.

Tiers will be reviewed on Dec 16, making it possible for areas that slow the spread to be moved down a tier before Christmas.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has lobbied for the capital to be in tier two, warning that tier three would be "catastrophic" for the city's hospitality industry.

Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham expected Greater Manchester to be returned to tier three.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are under varying levels of restrictions.

REUTERS