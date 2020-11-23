Britain to lift quarantine restrictions for holiday travel during Christmas, Telegraph reports

People walk past a Christmas tree in Covent Garden in central London, on Nov 22, 2020.
People walk past a Christmas tree in Covent Garden in central London, on Nov 22, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    51 min ago

LONDON (REUTERS) - Britain's transport secretary will announce on Monday (Nov 23) that blanket quarantine restrictions will end in time for Christmas so that families can travel to high-risk "red list" countries to visit relatives, The Telegraph reported.

Restrictions will be slashed from 14 days to five if holidaymakers test negative five days after returning to the country, the Telegraph said on Sunday.

The regulations will be changed to enact the new five-day regime on Dec 15 or 16, with people freed from quarantine as soon as they get their test results, according to the newspaper.

No 'normal' British Christmas, finance minister warns
 

Related Stories: 

Sign up for our daily updates here and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 