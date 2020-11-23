Britain to lift quarantine restrictions for holiday travel during Christmas, Telegraph reports

LONDON (REUTERS) - Britain's transport secretary will announce on Monday (Nov 23) that blanket quarantine restrictions will end in time for Christmas so that families can travel to high-risk "red list" countries to visit relatives, The Telegraph reported.

Restrictions will be slashed from 14 days to five if holidaymakers test negative five days after returning to the country, the Telegraph said on Sunday.

The regulations will be changed to enact the new five-day regime on Dec 15 or 16, with people freed from quarantine as soon as they get their test results, according to the newspaper.