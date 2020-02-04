Britain to introduce emergency law to prevent early release of convicted terrorists

LONDON (REUTERS) - Britain will introduce emergency legislation to prevent convicted terrorists automatically being released from prison half way through their sentence, justice minister Robert Buckland said on Monday (Feb 3).

On Sunday, an Islamist attacker stabbed two people in London days after he was set free half way through his prison term.

The government had already set out plans for tougher sentences for convicted terrorists after another former convict killed two people and wounded three near London Bridge in November.

"Yesterday's appalling incident makes the case plainly for immediate action," Buckland told Parliament.

"We will therefore introduce emergency legislation to ensure an end to terrorist offenders getting released automatically having served half of their sentence with no check or review,"he said, adding this would apply to serving prisoners.