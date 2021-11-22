Britain to host G-7 foreign and development ministers on Dec 10-12

LONDON (REUTERS) - Britain will host foreign and development ministers from the Group of Seven industrialised nations and from the Association of South-east Asian Nations (Asean) at a summit in Liverpool from Dec 10-12.

The summit will address issues including economic resilience post-Covid-19, global health and human rights, Britain's Foreign Office said in a statement on Monday (Nov 22).

Among the ministers due to attend are those from Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia, it said, adding that it was the first inclusion of Asean countries at a G-7 foreign ministers' summit and this reflected "the UK's growing Indo-Pacific tilt".

Britain holds the rotating presidency of the G-7 in 2021 and has already hosted the COP climate summit in Glasgow this month as well as the G-7 leaders' summit in the British seaside village of Carbis Bay in June.