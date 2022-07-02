Britain to hold China to commitments, not giving up on HK: Johnson

LONDON • Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said Britain was "not giving up on Hong Kong" and accused Beijing of failing to keep its promises, on the 25th anniversary of the handover of the city to China.

"We made a promise to the territory and its people and we intend to keep it, doing all we can to hold China to its commitments," Mr Johnson said on Thursday in a video message posted on Twitter.

"We simply cannot avoid the fact that for some time now, Beijing has been failing to comply with its obligations," he added, as Hong Kong marked the landmark handover anniversary with a visit from Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

"It's a state of affairs that threatens both the rights and freedoms of Hong Kongers and the continued progress and prosperity of their home."

The anniversary yesterday marked the halfway point of the 50-year governance model agreed on by Britain and China, under which the city would keep some autonomy and freedoms.

But London has become increasingly critical of Chinese rule there after Beijing imposed a national security law in 2020 following huge and sometimes violent protests in Hong Kong the previous year.

In response, Britain has started offering a pathway to citizenship for British National (Overseas) passport holders and their families from the city. "It's no surprise that 120,000 Hong Kongers and their families have already set out down that path," Mr Johnson said in his video address.

Separately, Taiwan's Premier Tseng-chang said yesterday that freedom and democracy have disappeared in Hong Kong.

"One only has to see the pain that Hong Kongers are going through to know whether Hong Kong is doing better or worse," he told reporters in Taipei. "It's only been 25 years, and in the past, the promise was 50 years of no change," he said, referencing Beijing's promise that Hong Kong could maintain key freedoms until 2047.

"The 'dancing will go on and horses will still run' has disappeared, and even freedom and democracy have vanished," he added, using a quote by the late Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping promising Hong Kongers that life would not change after the handover.

China views Taiwan as a renegade province to be reunified, by force if needed. Beijing offered Taiwan a "one country, two systems" governance model similar to Hong Kong's that would allow it to keep some freedoms and autonomy. The offer has been widely rejected across Taiwan's political spectrum.

