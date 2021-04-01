Britain to highlight climate 'injustice' at summit

LONDON • Britain was expected to highlight how the poorest who have done the least to cause climate change are suffering the worst of its impacts, and urge rich countries to offer more support at a ministerial summit yesterday.

The virtual meeting was set to bring together governments, development banks and others to work on solutions to the floods, droughts and extreme heat faced by many developing countries, as well as ways to boost energy access, clean air and smart cities.

In a statement, London said the online event would be an opportunity for countries to "set the international agenda" ahead of a Group of Seven summit in June and the COP26 UN climate talks in Glasgow in November.

People in developing nations being hit the hardest by climate change are suffering "a searing injustice", Mr Alok Sharma, the UK's president for COP26, was expected to say. "Developed countries have a particular responsibility to support the response of communities which are most vulnerable to climate change," he was to say in his speech.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab was due to tell ministers from about 35 countries - including in Asia, Africa and Latin America - that a lack of finance is creating barriers to meeting the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change. "Combined with the challenge of recovering from the pandemic, this threatens to set back progress," he was expected to say.

"We need to consider where international systems can do more to deliver urgent climate action."

The meeting comes amid calls from development organisations for Britain to reverse a decision to cut its foreign aid budget temporarily in response to economic pressure from the Covid-19 pandemic.

London has promised the move will not affect the £11.6 billion (S$21.5 billion) in climate finance it has committed to deliver over the next five years.

Yesterday's meeting was not expected to yield pledges of fresh finance from the donor countries scheduled to attend, including the United States, Italy, Japan, Norway and France.

The aim was rather to build consensus on practical actions and solutions to better respond to environmental impacts and alleviate fiscal pressure so developing countries can better address climate change.

REUTERS